Lafayette hosts Lehigh following Lynch’s 30-point performance

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-18, 9-8 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (10-18, 7-10 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-18, 9-8 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (10-18, 7-10 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits the Lafayette Leopards after Nic Lynch scored 30 points in Lehigh’s 78-61 win over the American Eagles.

The Leopards are 6-7 on their home court. Lafayette is eighth in the Patriot with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Neal Quinn averaging 5.1.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 9-8 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh ranks third in the Patriot with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Evan Taylor averaging 4.9.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Leopards won the last matchup 73-69 on Feb. 12. Quinn scored 22 points points to help lead the Leopards to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is scoring 14.8 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Leopards. Tyrone Perry is averaging 7.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

Taylor is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Mountain Hawks. Lynch is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.