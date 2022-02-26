Lafayette hosts Lehigh following Lynch’s 30-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-18, 9-8 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (10-18, 7-10 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-18, 9-8 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (10-18, 7-10 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh faces the Lafayette Leopards after Nic Lynch scored 30 points in Lehigh’s 78-61 win over the American Eagles.

The Leopards are 6-7 in home games. Lafayette is 3-13 against opponents over .500.

The Mountain Hawks are 9-8 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh ranks second in the Patriot shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Leopards won the last meeting 73-69 on Feb. 12. Neal Quinn scored 22 points points to help lead the Leopards to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is scoring 14.8 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Leopards. Tyrone Perry is averaging 7.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

Evan Taylor is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Lynch is averaging 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 23.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.