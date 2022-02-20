Lafayette hosts Holy Cross after Gates’ 24-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (8-18, 7-8 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (9-16, 6-9 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Holy Cross Crusaders (8-18, 7-8 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (9-16, 6-9 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces the Lafayette Leopards after Gerrale Gates scored 24 points in Holy Cross’ 55-50 win against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Leopards have gone 5-7 in home games. Lafayette is seventh in the Patriot scoring 66.5 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Crusaders are 7-8 in Patriot play. Holy Cross is sixth in the Patriot scoring 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Kyrell Luc averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Crusaders won 79-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Gates led the Crusaders with 27 points, and Tyrone Perry led the Leopards with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neal Quinn is scoring 14.3 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 6.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Luc is averaging 13.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders. Gates is averaging 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.