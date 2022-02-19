CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Home » College Basketball » La Salle visits UMass…

La Salle visits UMass after Moore’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

La Salle Explorers (7-16, 2-11 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (11-13, 4-8 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -6; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays the UMass Minutemen after Clifton Moore scored 20 points in La Salle’s 90-64 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Minutemen are 8-4 on their home court. UMass is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Explorers are 2-11 in A-10 play. La Salle is 2-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Minutemen won 77-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Rich Kelly led the Minutemen with 21 points, and Josh Nickelberry led the Explorers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Minutemen. Kelly is averaging 8.2 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass.

Moore is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Explorers. Jack Clark is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up