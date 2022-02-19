La Salle visits UMass after Moore’s 20-point game

La Salle Explorers (7-16, 2-11 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (11-13, 4-8 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

La Salle Explorers (7-16, 2-11 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (11-13, 4-8 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -6; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays the UMass Minutemen after Clifton Moore scored 20 points in La Salle’s 90-64 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Minutemen are 8-4 on their home court. UMass is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Explorers are 2-11 in A-10 play. La Salle is 2-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Minutemen won 77-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Rich Kelly led the Minutemen with 21 points, and Josh Nickelberry led the Explorers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Minutemen. Kelly is averaging 8.2 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass.

Moore is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Explorers. Jack Clark is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.