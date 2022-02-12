SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
La Salle visits Richmond following Moore’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:42 AM

La Salle Explorers (7-14, 2-9 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (16-9, 7-5 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -13; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits the Richmond Spiders after Clifton Moore scored 23 points in La Salle’s 75-57 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Spiders have gone 9-3 in home games. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 5.6.

The Explorers are 2-9 in conference games. La Salle is sixth in the A-10 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 4.3.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Spiders won 64-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Nathan Cayo led the Spiders with 18 points, and Moore led the Explorers with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Gilyard averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Burton is shooting 38.5% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Moore is averaging 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Explorers. Jack Clark is averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

