La Salle visits George Washington following Bishop’s 25-point outing

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

La Salle Explorers (6-12, 1-7 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (7-12, 3-4 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the La Salle Explorers after James Bishop scored 25 points in George Washington’s 64-55 win against the Fordham Rams.

The Colonials have gone 5-3 at home. George Washington has a 2-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Explorers have gone 1-7 against A-10 opponents. La Salle averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayon Freeman is averaging 8.7 points for the Colonials. Bishop is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Clifton Moore is shooting 50.6% and averaging 12.4 points for the Explorers. Jack Clark is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

