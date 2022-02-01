La Salle visits George Washington after Bishop’s 25-point game

La Salle Explorers (6-12, 1-7 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (7-12, 3-4 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (6-12, 1-7 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (7-12, 3-4 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces the La Salle Explorers after James Bishop scored 25 points in George Washington’s 64-55 victory against the Fordham Rams.

The Colonials are 5-3 on their home court. George Washington is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Explorers have gone 1-7 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is averaging 16.8 points for the Colonials. Joe Bamisile is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Clifton Moore is scoring 12.4 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Explorers. Jack Clark is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

