CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » La Salle visits George…

La Salle visits George Washington after Bishop’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

La Salle Explorers (6-12, 1-7 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (7-12, 3-4 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces the La Salle Explorers after James Bishop scored 25 points in George Washington’s 64-55 victory against the Fordham Rams.

The Colonials are 5-3 on their home court. George Washington is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Explorers have gone 1-7 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is averaging 16.8 points for the Colonials. Joe Bamisile is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Clifton Moore is scoring 12.4 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Explorers. Jack Clark is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

DoD names CIO as acting official to deliver 'end-to-end' integration on data, AI

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

OPM authorizes streamlined hiring in support of infrastructure law

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up