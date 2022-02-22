La Salle takes on Fordham, looks to end 4-game slide

La Salle Explorers (7-17, 2-12 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-13, 5-8 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (7-17, 2-12 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-13, 5-8 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle heads into the matchup with Fordham as losers of four in a row.

The Rams are 7-4 on their home court. Fordham ranks fourth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Explorers are 2-12 against conference opponents. La Salle is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Rams won the last meeting 69-61 on Dec. 31. Darius Quisenberry scored 19 points points to help lead the Rams to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quisenberry is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 17.4 points and 1.5 steals. Chuba Ohams is shooting 48.9% and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Clifton Moore is scoring 13.7 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Explorers. Jack Clark is averaging 9.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Explorers: 1-9, averaging 67.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

