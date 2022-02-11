OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
La Salle plays Richmond after Moore’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 2:42 AM

La Salle Explorers (7-14, 2-9 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (16-9, 7-5 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays the Richmond Spiders after Clifton Moore scored 23 points in La Salle’s 75-57 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Spiders are 9-3 on their home court. Richmond ranks ninth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Explorers are 2-9 in A-10 play. La Salle is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Spiders won the last matchup 64-56 on Jan. 22. Nathan Cayo scored 18 points points to help lead the Spiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Burton is scoring 16.8 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Spiders. Jacob Gilyard is averaging 10.8 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Josh Nickelberry averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Moore is shooting 51.3% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

