Kuhse scores 25 to power Saint Mary’s past BYU 69-64

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 12:39 AM

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had a season-high 25 points to help Saint Mary’s hold off BYU 69-64 on Saturday night.

Logan Johnson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Gaels (22-6, 10-3 West Coast Conference), who have won 15 straight at home. Matthias Tass added 10 points.

Alex Barcello had 22 points for the Cougars (19-9, 7-6). Seneca Knight added 10 points. Caleb Lohner had 11 rebounds.

The Gaels evened the season series against the Cougars. BYU defeated Saint Mary’s 52-43 on Jan. 8.

