Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past Denver 73-65

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 23 points and Tyree Eady had 12 points and eight rebounds and North Dakota State beat Denver 73-65 on Saturday.

Jarius Cook and Grant Nelson each scored 12 for North Dakota State (16-8, 8-4 Summit League).

Coban Porter had 15 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (9-17, 5-8) and Michael Henn and KJ Hunt each scored 13 points.

North Dakota State also beat Denver 87-69 on Jan. 10.

