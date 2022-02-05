OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past Denver 73-65

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 4:27 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 23 points and Tyree Eady had 12 points and eight rebounds and North Dakota State beat Denver 73-65 on Saturday.

Jarius Cook and Grant Nelson each scored 12 for North Dakota State (16-8, 8-4 Summit League).

Coban Porter had 15 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (9-17, 5-8) and Michael Henn and KJ Hunt each scored 13 points.

North Dakota State also beat Denver 87-69 on Jan. 10.

