Kreuser leads North Dakota State against South Dakota after 23-point performance

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 1:42 AM

South Dakota Coyotes (13-8, 6-5 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (15-8, 8-4 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts the South Dakota Coyotes after Rocky Kreuser scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 73-65 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Bison have gone 10-2 in home games. North Dakota State is second in the Summit in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Kreuser leads the Bison with 7.9 boards.

The Coyotes are 6-5 in Summit play. South Dakota is fifth in the Summit scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bison won the last matchup 74-62 on Jan. 28. Sam Griesel scored 20 points points to help lead the Bison to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Eady is averaging 10.3 points for the Bison. Kreuser is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Mason Archambault averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 16.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

