Kountz carries N. Colorado past Sacramento St. 79-61

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 12:12 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Daylen Kountz had 27 points as Northern Colorado defeated Sacramento State 79-61 on Thursday night.

Dru Kuxhausen had 15 points for Northern Colorado (13-11, 8-4 Big Sky Conference). Kur Jongkuch added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Bodie Hume had 10 points.

Bryce Fowler had 29 points for the Hornets (6-14, 2-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Cameron Wilbon added 14 points.

The Bears leveled the season series against the Hornets. Sacramento State defeated Northern Colorado 85-71 on Jan. 8.

