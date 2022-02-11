OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Koroma leads Cal Poly against UCSB after 20-point outing

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 4:02 AM

UCSB Gauchos (10-9, 2-4 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-16, 1-8 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts the UCSB Gauchos after Alimamy Koroma scored 20 points in Cal Poly’s 83-78 overtime loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Mustangs are 2-5 in home games. Cal Poly has a 2-12 record against teams over .500.

The Gauchos are 2-4 in Big West play. UCSB scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Mustangs and Gauchos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 6.6 points. Koroma is averaging 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

Amadou Sow is averaging 15 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

