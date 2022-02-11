Koroma leads Cal Poly against UCSB after 20-point outing

UCSB Gauchos (10-9, 2-4 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-16, 1-8 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10…

UCSB Gauchos (10-9, 2-4 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-16, 1-8 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts the UCSB Gauchos after Alimamy Koroma scored 20 points in Cal Poly’s 83-78 overtime loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Mustangs are 2-5 in home games. Cal Poly has a 2-12 record against teams over .500.

The Gauchos are 2-4 in Big West play. UCSB scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Mustangs and Gauchos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 6.6 points. Koroma is averaging 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

Amadou Sow is averaging 15 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.