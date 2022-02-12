OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Knowling scores 19 to…

Knowling scores 19 to lift Yale past Columbia 84-59

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 4:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Knowling had 19 points as Yale rolled past Columbia 84-59 on Saturday.

Knowling shot 9 for 12 from the floor.

Azar Swain had 17 points for Yale (14-9, 8-1 Ivy League), which won its sixth consecutive game. John Poulakidas added 10 points. EJ Jarvis had 10 points and three blocks.

Jaden Cooper had 12 points for the Lions (4-18, 1-9), who have now lost eight games in a row. Patrick Harding added nine rebounds. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had eight assists.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Yale defeated Columbia 83-72 on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up