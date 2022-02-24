CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Knight scores 26 to carry S. Utah past Montana 82-74

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 11:42 PM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — John Knight III had 26 points as Southern Utah beat Montana 82-74 on Thursday night.

Knight III hit 10 of 13 shots. Jason Spurgin had 15 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for Southern Utah (18-9, 12-5 Big Sky Conference). Maizen Fausett added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Josh Bannan had 23 points for the Grizzlies (17-11, 10-7). Brandon Whitney added 14 points and six rebounds. Robby Beasley III had 14 points.

The Thunderbirds leveled the season series against the Grizzlies. Montana defeated Southern Utah 78-67 on Feb. 7.

