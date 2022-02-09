OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Klanjscek scores 21 to carry Maine past Albany 73-63

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 9:53 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Maks Klanjscek had 21 points as Maine defeated Albany 73-63 on Wednesday night.

Vukasin Masic had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Maine (5-18, 2-10 America East Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish added 11 points as did Byron Ireland.

Matt Cerruti had 14 points for the Great Danes (10-14, 6-6). Jamel Horton added 10 points. Jarvis Doles had 10 points and eight rebounds.

