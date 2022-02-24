CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Kiss lifts Bryant past St. Francis (N.Y.) 86-69

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 9:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Kiss had 35 points as Bryant defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 86-69 on Thursday night.

Charles Pride and Adham Eleeda each had 15 points for Bryant (18-9, 14-2 Northeast Conference).

Michael Cubbage and Rob Higgins each had 16 points for the Terriers (10-18, 7-10). Larry Moreno had 15 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Terriers on the season. Bryant defeated St. Francis 85-68 on Jan. 23.

