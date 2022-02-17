OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Kiss lifts Bryant past Central Connecticut 75-61

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 9:56 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss scored 36 points and Bryant defeated Central Connecticut 75-61 on Thursday night.

Greg Calixte had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Bryant (16-9, 12-2 Northeast Conference). Charles Pride added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Ian Krishnan had 18 points for the Blue Devils (7-20, 4-10). Tre Mitchell added 11 points, Nigel Scantlebury had eight assists and Andre Snoddy had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils on the season. Bryant defeated Central Connecticut 80-76 on Dec. 29.

