Kiss leads Bryant against LIU after 37-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (16-8, 11-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (10-13, 7-6 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bryant Bulldogs (16-8, 11-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (10-13, 7-6 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Long Island Sharks after Peter Kiss scored 37 points in Bryant’s 99-86 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Sharks have gone 8-1 at home. LIU is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 11-1 in conference play. Bryant has a 4-7 record against opponents above .500.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 88-81 on Jan. 30. Kiss scored 30 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrn Flowers is scoring 19.5 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Sharks. Eral Penn is averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for LIU.

Kiss is averaging 23.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 20 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

