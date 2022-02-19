OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Kirkwood leads Harvard past…

Kirkwood leads Harvard past Cornell 77-72 in OT

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 10:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Noah Kirkwood had a career-high 31 points and Harvard beat Cornell 77-72 in overtime on Saturday night.

Harvard opened overtime on a 9-2 run, capped by Evan Nelson’s 3-pointer, and outscored Cornell 12-7 in the extra period.

Kirkwood hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds. Luka Sakota added 18 points and seven rebounds for Harvard (13-10, 5-6 Ivy League). Kale Catchings had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Chris Manon had 15 points and six rebounds for the Big Red (13-10, 5-7). Sean Hansen added 13 points. Dean Noll had 11 points. Hansen made a layup with 36 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime tied at 65.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up