Kirkwood leads Harvard against Cornell after 22-point outing

Cornell Big Red (13-9, 5-6 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (12-10, 4-6 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (13-9, 5-6 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (12-10, 4-6 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Harvard -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts the Cornell Big Red after Noah Kirkwood scored 22 points in Harvard’s 62-54 win over the Columbia Lions.

The Crimson have gone 8-4 at home. Harvard has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Big Red have gone 5-6 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell leads the Ivy League with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Evan Williams averaging 1.3.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Big Red won the last matchup 76-61 on Jan. 22. Jordan Jones scored 18 points to help lead the Big Red to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirkwood is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Dean Noll is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Big Red. Chris Manon is averaging 11.4 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Big Red: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.