OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Kirkland lifts New Orleans…

Kirkland lifts New Orleans over Incarnate Word 84-57

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 9:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Simeon Kirkland posted 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists as New Orleans extended its home win streak to eight games, romping past Incarnate Word, 84-57 on Saturday.

Troy Green had 18 points and seven rebounds for New Orleans (15-9, 10-2 Southland Conference). Tyson Jackson added 16 points. Derek St. Hilaire had 11 points.

Josh Morgan had 15 points for the Cardinals (5-21, 2-10). Robert ”RJ” Glasper added 13 points and six rebounds. Brandon Swaby had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Privateers leveled the season series against the Cardinals. UIW defeated New Orleans 78-70 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up