OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » King leads Valparaiso past…

King leads Valparaiso past Indiana St. 79-72 in 2OT

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 11:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Kobe King had 24 points plus 11 rebounds as Valparaiso beat Indiana State 79-72 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Sheldon Edwards made 3-pointer with 1:31 left in double OT to stretch Valparaiso’s lead to to four. Kevion Taylor then converted a three-point play with 40 seconds remaining as the Crusaders outscored Indiana State 11-4 in the second overtime.

Taylor finished with 20 points and Edwards 14 for Valparaiso (11-12, 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Krikke added 12 points.

Cameron Henry scored a season-high 28 points plus eight assists and six rebounds for the Sycamores (9-13, 2-8). Cooper Neese added 17 points and six rebounds. Kailex Stephens had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up