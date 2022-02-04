OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
King leads East Tennessee State against Wofford after 32-point performance

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:02 AM

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-12, 4-7 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (13-10, 5-6 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the Wofford Terriers after Jordan King scored 32 points in East Tennessee State’s 87-84 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Terriers have gone 7-4 in home games. Wofford is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Buccaneers are 4-7 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State is 4-4 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Terriers won the last matchup 68-57 on Jan. 8. B.J. Mack scored 22 points points to help lead the Terriers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Terriers. Max Klesmit is averaging 11.4 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Ty Brewer is averaging 10.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Buccaneers. King is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

