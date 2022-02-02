OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » King leads East Tennessee…

King leads East Tennessee State against Western Carolina after 27-point game

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-11, 4-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (8-14, 2-7 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Carolina -5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the Western Carolina Catamounts after Jordan King scored 27 points in East Tennessee State’s 83-79 loss to the VMI Keydets.

The Catamounts have gone 5-3 at home. Western Carolina ranks ninth in the SoCon with 27.5 points per game in the paint led by Travion McCray averaging 1.2.

The Buccaneers are 4-6 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Buccaneers won 87-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. King led the Buccaneers with 23 points, and Vonterius Woolbright led the Catamounts with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Robinson is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Catamounts. Woolbright is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Ledarrius Brewer is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Buccaneers. King is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up