King leads East Tennessee State against Western Carolina after 27-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-11, 4-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (8-14, 2-7 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-11, 4-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (8-14, 2-7 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Carolina -5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the Western Carolina Catamounts after Jordan King scored 27 points in East Tennessee State’s 83-79 loss to the VMI Keydets.

The Catamounts have gone 5-3 at home. Western Carolina ranks ninth in the SoCon with 27.5 points per game in the paint led by Travion McCray averaging 1.2.

The Buccaneers are 4-6 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Buccaneers won 87-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. King led the Buccaneers with 23 points, and Vonterius Woolbright led the Catamounts with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Robinson is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Catamounts. Woolbright is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Ledarrius Brewer is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Buccaneers. King is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.