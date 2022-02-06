OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
King and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers host conference foe Furman

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Furman Paladins (17-7, 9-3 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-12, 4-8 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan King and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers host Jalen Slawson and the Furman Paladins in SoCon action Monday.

The Buccaneers are 7-4 on their home court. East Tennessee State is sixth in the SoCon with 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Ledarrius Brewer averaging 1.2.

The Paladins have gone 9-3 against SoCon opponents. Furman averages 18.1 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Slawson with 3.8.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Paladins won the last matchup 78-69 on Jan. 13. Conley Garrison scored 23 points to help lead the Paladins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: King averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Brewer is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Alex Hunter averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Mike Bothwell is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Paladins: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

