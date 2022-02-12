SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Kigab scores 18 to lift Boise State past UNLV 69-63

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 1:44 AM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Abu Kigab registered 18 points as Boise State beat UNLV 69-63 on Friday night.

Tyson Degenhart had 15 points and seven rebounds for Boise State (19-5, 10-1 Mountain West Conference). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 13 points and Mladen Armus had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Bryce Hamilton had 32 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (14-11, 6-6). Michael Nuga added 12 points.

