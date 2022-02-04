OLYMPICS NEWS: Opening ceremony details | Russia's Putin in Beijing for Olympics | Downhill skiing session update | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians
Kigab leads Boise State against San Jose State after 26-point outing

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:42 AM

San Jose State Spartans (7-14, 0-9 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (17-5, 8-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays the San Jose State Spartans after Abu Kigab scored 26 points in Boise State’s 72-65 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Broncos have gone 8-2 in home games. Boise State is third in the MWC in team defense, allowing 59.0 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Spartans are 0-9 in MWC play. San Jose State has a 4-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncos and Spartans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Akot averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Marcus Shaver Jr. is shooting 44.1% and averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Omari Moore is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Spartans. Trey Anderson is averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 64.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 57.3 points, 25.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

