Keyser, Old Dominion Monarchs square off against the Florida International Panthers

Florida International Panthers (15-13, 5-10 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-17, 6-9 C-USA)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: C.J. Keyser and the Old Dominion Monarchs host Tevin Brewer and the Florida International Panthers.

The Monarchs have gone 8-4 in home games. Old Dominion ranks ninth in C-USA with 12.5 assists per game led by Jaylin Hunter averaging 4.3.

The Panthers are 5-10 in C-USA play. Florida International is seventh in C-USA shooting 35.0% from deep. Petar Krivokapic leads the Panthers shooting 44.3% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in C-USA play. The Monarchs won the last matchup 82-77 on Dec. 31. Austin Trice scored 25 points points to help lead the Monarchs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trice is averaging 12.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Monarchs. Keyser is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Brewer is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Panthers. Eric Lovett is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

