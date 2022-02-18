OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Keyser leads Old Dominion against Western Kentucky after 21-point performance

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:42 AM

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-16, 5-8 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-11, 8-6 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after C.J. Keyser scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 67-63 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Hilltoppers have gone 11-4 at home. Western Kentucky ranks eighth in C-USA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Monarchs are 5-8 against C-USA opponents. Old Dominion ranks fifth in C-USA with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Austin Trice averaging 8.9.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Hilltoppers won 77-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Camron Justice led the Hilltoppers with 18 points, and Keyser led the Monarchs with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hilltoppers. Justice is averaging 12.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Keyser averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Trice is averaging 12.9 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

College Basketball

