Keyser, Ezikpe lift Old Dominion past Marshall 79-64

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 10:18 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — C.J. Keyser had 19 points as Old Dominion topped Marshall 79-64 on Thursday night.

Kalu Ezikpe added 18 points, Austin Trice had 17 points and 18 rebounds and Jaylin Hunter had nine assists for Old Dominion (9-12, 4-4 Conference USA).

Obinna Anochili-Killen had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (8-14, 1-8). Mikel Beyers added 13 points and Andrew Taylor had 12 points and seven assists.

