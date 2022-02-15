OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Kent State visits Toledo following Rollins’ 22-point showing

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 1:42 AM

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-9, 10-4 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (20-5, 12-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes after Ryan Rollins scored 22 points in Toledo’s 100-72 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Rockets have gone 10-0 at home. Toledo is seventh in college basketball with 37.8 rebounds led by Rollins averaging 6.3.

The Golden Flashes are 10-4 in conference matchups. Kent State has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Flashes won the last meeting 66-63 on Jan. 1. Sincere Carry scored 19 points to help lead the Golden Flashes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollins is averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rockets. JT Shumate is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Carry is averaging 17.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

