Kent State visits Akron following Freeman’s 21-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (14-9, 9-4 MAC) at Akron Zips (16-6, 9-3 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (14-9, 9-4 MAC) at Akron Zips (16-6, 9-3 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Kent State Golden Flashes after Enrique Freeman scored 21 points in Akron’s 70-64 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Zips have gone 10-1 at home. Akron has a 5-4 record against teams above .500.

The Golden Flashes are 9-4 in MAC play. Kent State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MAC play. The Golden Flashes won the last meeting 67-55 on Jan. 15. Sincere Carry scored 32 points to help lead the Golden Flashes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Ali is averaging 13.7 points for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Carry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Malique Jacobs is averaging nine points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

