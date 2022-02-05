OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Kent State faces Eastern Michigan after Carry’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 1:42 AM

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-13, 3-7 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (12-9, 7-4 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Sincere Carry scored 20 points in Kent State’s 78-65 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Golden Flashes are 6-4 on their home court. Kent State is eighth in the MAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Carry averaging 4.9.

The Eagles are 3-7 in conference play. Eastern Michigan is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Flashes won the last matchup 56-47 on Jan. 19. Malique Jacobs scored 17 points points to help lead the Golden Flashes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carry is averaging 17.9 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Flashes. Tervell Beck is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Noah Farrakhan is shooting 39.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Eagles. Bryce McBride is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

