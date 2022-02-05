OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Kensmil, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks take on the Dixie State Trailblazers

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 1:42 AM

Dixie State Trailblazers (11-11, 4-5 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-8, 6-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -12; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Schofield and the Dixie State Trailblazers visit Gavin Kensmil and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in WAC action.

The ‘Jacks have gone 9-3 in home games. SFA ranks ninth in the WAC shooting 32.8% from downtown, led by Nana Antwi-Boasiako shooting 55.6% from 3-point range.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-5 against WAC opponents. Dixie State scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The ‘Jacks and Trailblazers square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Kensmil is averaging 15.7 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for SFA.

Frank Staine averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Schofield is averaging 15.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dixie State.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

