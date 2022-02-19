CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin over Lamar 70-56

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 7:38 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 20 points as Stephen F. Austin topped Lamar 70-56 on Saturday.

Derrick Tezeno had 14 points for Stephen F. Austin (18-8, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Jaylin Jackson-Posey added 13 points. Calvin Solomon had 10 points.

C.J. Roberts had 18 points for the Cardinals (2-23, 0-12), who have now lost 16 straight games. Corey Nickerson added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Avontez Ledet had 10 points.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals on the season. Stephen F. Austin defeated Lamar 86-78 on Jan. 17.

