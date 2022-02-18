OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Kensmil leads SFA against Lamar after 26-point outing

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:02 AM

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (17-8, 9-4 WAC) at Lamar Cardinals (2-24, 0-11 WAC)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on the Lamar Cardinals after Gavin Kensmil scored 26 points in SFA’s 88-71 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Lamar ranks ninth in the WAC in team defense, allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The ‘Jacks are 9-4 against WAC opponents. SFA is third in the WAC scoring 75.1 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The ‘Jacks won the last matchup 86-78 on Jan. 18. Latrell Jossell scored 23 points to help lead the ‘Jacks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lincoln Smith is averaging 7.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. C.J. Roberts is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Kensmil is shooting 59.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the ‘Jacks. Jossell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 0-10, averaging 61.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

