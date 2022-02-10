OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Kensmil carries Stephen F.…

Kensmil carries Stephen F. Austin past Chicago St. 81-61

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 10:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 19 points as Stephen F. Austin defeated Chicago State 81-61 on Thursday night.

Sadaidriene Hall had 13 points for Stephen F. Austin (16-8, 8-4 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Calvin Solomon added 10 points. David Kachelries had six assists.

Bryce Johnson had 15 points for the Cougars (6-18, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Coreyoun Rushin added 13 points as did Brandon Betson.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up