Kensmil carries Stephen F. Austin over Chicago St. 88-71

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:15 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 26 points as Stephen F. Austin beat Chicago State 88-71 on Wednesday night.

Calvin Solomon had 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals for Stephen F. Austin (17-8, 9-4 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Latrell Jossell added 10 points. Kensmil made 10 of 13 shots.

Bryce Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (6-20, 2-11), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Kedrick Green added 14 points and Brandon Betson had 12 points.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars this season. Stephen F. Austin defeated Chicago State 81-61 last Thursday.

