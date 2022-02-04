Kensmil and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks host conference foe Dixie State

Dixie State Trailblazers (11-11, 4-5 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-8, 6-4 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Dixie State Trailblazers (11-11, 4-5 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-8, 6-4 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Schofield and the Dixie State Trailblazers visit Gavin Kensmil and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in WAC play Saturday.

The ‘Jacks have gone 9-3 in home games. SFA is third in the WAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kensmil averaging 3.0.

The Trailblazers are 4-5 against WAC opponents. Dixie State is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The ‘Jacks and Trailblazers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Kachelries is averaging 10.3 points and 3.7 assists for the ‘Jacks. Kensmil is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Schofield is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Trailblazers. Dancell Leter is averaging 11.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the past 10 games for Dixie State.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

