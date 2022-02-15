OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Kennesaw State visits FGCU…

Kennesaw State visits FGCU after Dunn-Martin’s 38-point game

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kennesaw State Owls (11-14, 6-6 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (17-9, 7-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays the Kennesaw State Owls after Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 38 points in FGCU’s 89-82 overtime win against the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles are 12-3 in home games. FGCU averages 16.0 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Dunn-Martin with 6.1.

The Owls are 6-6 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Owls won 77-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Terrell Burden led the Owls with 15 points, and Dunn-Martin led the Eagles with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn-Martin is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Austin Richie is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Chris Youngblood is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds. Burden is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up