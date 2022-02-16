Kennesaw State visits FGCU after Dunn-Martin’s 38-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (11-14, 6-6 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (17-9, 7-5 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Kennesaw State Owls (11-14, 6-6 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (17-9, 7-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 38 points in FGCU’s 89-82 overtime victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles have gone 12-3 in home games. FGCU is 7-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Owls have gone 6-6 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Owls won the last meeting 77-53 on Jan. 13. Terrell Burden scored 15 points to help lead the Owls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn-Martin is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 21 points and 6.1 assists. Kevin Samuel is shooting 60.0% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Chris Youngblood averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Burden is averaging 11.4 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

