Kennesaw State visits Eastern Kentucky after Brown’s 21-point outing

Kennesaw State Owls (9-12, 4-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-12, 2-6 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (9-12, 4-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-12, 2-6 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after Jomaru Brown scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 113-95 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Colonels are 9-4 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Moreno averaging 2.0.

The Owls are 4-4 in conference games. Kennesaw State is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Colonels and Owls square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Robb averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Devontae Blanton is averaging 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Chris Youngblood averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden is shooting 54.6% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

