SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Kennesaw State takes on…

Kennesaw State takes on North Florida after Burden’s 25-point performance

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Florida Ospreys (7-18, 3-8 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-13, 6-5 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Terrell Burden scored 25 points in Kennesaw State’s 83-72 victory over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Owls have gone 8-5 at home. Kennesaw State averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Ospreys have gone 3-8 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is 6-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Owls won the last matchup 62-60 on Jan. 18. Chris Youngblood scored 16 points points to help lead the Owls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Youngblood is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Owls. Spencer Rodgers is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Jadyn Parker is averaging 7.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up