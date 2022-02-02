OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Kennedy scores 17 to lead UMBC past Albany 59-53

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 10:38 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Keondre Kennedy registered 17 points as Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Albany 59-53 on Wednesday night.

Szymon Wojcik had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Retrievers (10-10, 5-4 America East Conference), who won their fourth straight game. L.J. Owens added 10 points. Darnell Rogers had eight assists.

Jarvis Doles and Jamel Horton scored 17 apiece to pace the Great Danes (9-13, 5-5).

The Retrievers evened the season series against the Great Danes. Albany defeated UMBC 66-54 on Jan. 19.

