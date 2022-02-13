Kennedy and the UMBC Retrievers visit conference foe New Hampshire

UMBC Retrievers (12-10, 7-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (10-10, 6-6 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Monday, 4 p.m.…

UMBC Retrievers (12-10, 7-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (10-10, 6-6 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -3; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Keondre Kennedy and the UMBC Retrievers visit Jayden Martinez and the New Hampshire Wildcats in America East action Monday.

The Wildcats have gone 8-2 at home. New Hampshire is the America East leader with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Martinez averaging 2.2.

The Retrievers are 7-5 against America East opponents. UMBC ranks second in the America East with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kennedy averaging 4.2.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Retrievers won the last meeting 88-77 on Feb. 6. L.J. Owens scored 19 points to help lead the Retrievers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez is averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 12.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Kennedy is averaging 14.5 points for the Retrievers. Owens is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

