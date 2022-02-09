OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Kennedy and the UMBC Retrievers host conference foe Hartford

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:22 AM

Hartford Hawks (5-15, 3-5 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-10, 6-4 America East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Williams and the Hartford Hawks visit Keondre Kennedy and the UMBC Retrievers on Wednesday.

The Retrievers are 5-4 on their home court. UMBC ranks seventh in the America East in team defense, giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Hawks are 3-5 in America East play. Hartford is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Retrievers and Hawks face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaw Obeng-Mensah is averaging 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Retrievers. L.J. Owens is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMBC.

David Shriver is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 8.8 points. Moses Flowers is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

