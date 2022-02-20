Kelly, Utsby lead No. 24 North Carolina women past FSU 64-49

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 26 points, Alyssa Utsby added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 26 points, Alyssa Utsby added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24 North Carolina defeated Florida State 64-49 on Sunday.

Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 10 points for the Tar Heels and Anya Poole grabbed 13 rebounds. For Utsby, it was her 12th double-double this season.

The Tar Heels led by one point early in the fourth quarter before breaking free with an 11-0 run for a 56-44 lead. Florida State’s fourth-quarter struggle went deep into the period, at one point going nearly four minutes without a field goal. The Tar Heels made 8 of their last 10 shots and hit on 56% of their field goal tries in the period. Kelly scored 10 points in the period, making 3 of 4 from the field and all three of her free throws.

Morgan Jones led Florida State with 11 points. Valencia Myers had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Resurgent North Carolina improved to 21-5 and 11-5 in the ACC. The Tar Heels last won 20 games in the 2014-15 season. North Carolina, coming off a 66-65 victory over No. 3 Louisville, snapped a six-game losing streak to the Seminoles (14-12, 8-8).

FSU assistant coach Cy Young is the father of North Carolina redshirt junior Ariel Young. She has not played this season after suffering a knee injury in the preseason.

