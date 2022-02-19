CORONAVIRUS NEWS: UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Protesting truckers to begin trip to DC | Boris Johnson scraps remaining restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Kelly scores 18 to lift UMass past La Salle 80-74

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 3:26 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Reserve C.J. Kelly scored 18 points and Rich Kelly added 17 and UMass beat La Salle 80-74 on Saturday.

Michael Steadman added 12 points and seven rebounds and Greg Jones scored 10 for UMass (12-13, 5-8 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Jack Clark had 18 points for the Explorers (7-17, 2-12), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jhamir Brickus added 18 points and six rebounds. He committed seven turnovers against six assists. Clifton Moore had 16 points.

The Minutemen improve to 2-0 against the Explorers for the season. UMass defeated La Salle 77-71 on Jan. 26.

